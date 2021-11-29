Throwback: Virgil Ablorh designs Justin Beiber’s wife’s wedding gown

Late Virgi Abloh with Justin Beiber's wife, Hailey

A look at Hailey Beiber’s wedding gown made by the late Virgil Abloh

Justin Beiber’s wife pays tribute to Virgil Abloh



Virgil Abloh’s great fashion achievements are remembered worldwide



He was chosen among the lot, to design the wedding gown for Justin Bieber’s wife. Yeah, you heard right. Justin Beiber!



This was one out of the numerous breath-taking achievements by the late Virgil Abloh, a US Ghanaian fashion icon whose life was cut short due to cancer.



News of Virgil Abloh’s demise on November 28, 2021, took the world by storm, and even though the world is grieving, let’s cast our minds back to the moment where he designed Hailey Beiber’s wedding gown.

Sometime in 2019, Hailey Bieber donned the most elegant of creations: a wedding dress designed by Virgil Abloh, Off-White’s founder.



Hailey dazzled in a gorgeous pearl-embroidered laced gown with a statement fairy-tale veil with the inscription "TILL DEATH DO US PART” boldly stitched on the edge of the trail.



Not forgetting the gown's epic backless design.



All these were put together by none other but the late Virgil Abloh who has departed from the fashion world.



Meanwhile, Justin Beiber’s wife has taken to so social media to mourn the death of the revolutionary designer.

In a post sighted on her Instagram page, she wrote;



"Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply. I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me. He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation, and every room he walked into. A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I’ll never forget his impact. We love you Virgil. (sic)"



Let’s throw it back to some photos of Hailey Beiber’s wedding gown picked from her Instagram page





photo credit: im.rediff.com







photo credit: Vogue.com



