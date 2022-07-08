0
Throwback images of Obrafour handing over 'rap crown' to Sarkodie

Sarkodie Rap Crown 6g Obrafour and Sarkodie

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sarkodie crowned rap king

Obrafour hands over to Sark

Tracey spotted at Sarkodie's rap 'coronation'

Legendary Ghanaian rapper, Obrafour, twelve years ago, crowned his junior colleague, Sarkodie, as the next big artiste in the local music industry due to his exceptional talent and flow in rap music.

Veteran hiplife artiste Obarfour, nicknamed 'rap sofo' handed over his golden 'rap crown' to Sark, who is now the most decorated rapper, in entire West Africa, winning both local and international awards.

The intimate handing-over ceremony had in attendance the then-girlfriend of the rapper now wife, Tracy, as well as members of his management team.

Young Sarkodie, who was still green in the industry, held tightly to the crown with pride. From all indications, he was honoured by Obrafour's move and trust in his competence.

The two rappers later, in 2012, released a song titled 'Saa Okodie' where Obrafour again declared that 'Kasahare' was in the best hands with Sarkodie in the industry.

Check out the photos below:













