TiC clashes with Wendy Shay

Singer, TiC

Ghanaian Hiplife musician, Tic Tac who rebranded to TiC has admonished Wendy Shay to spend more time learning the history and origin of the Afrobeats genre.

His call comes after Wendy took to her Twitter page to jab local artistes for riding on the fame Nigerian musicians have created internationally when it comes to the popular genre.



In her tweet dated September 10, she wrote: "Ghanaian artistes should thank Nigerians artistes, for bringing the world’s attention to Africa …through Afrobeats. Ghana wake up!"



TiC who disagreed with the award-winning singer's position wrote that she is clueless about a lot of things.



According to the Hiplife musician, Ghanaians, the true originators of Afrobeats, failed to own the genre due to the 'pull him down' syndrome in the local industry.



"Who should thank who? I think it should’ve been the other way rather. If not for our bad Ghanaian PHD syndrome, things could’ve been different. Enjoy your music and keep working hard for yourself and country. Don’t get in the mix of things you don’t know," TiC schooled Wendy.



In a separate tweet to Wendy Shay, he added: "Good vibes but let me ask you one question. What is the meaning of Afrobeats and where it came from and the people who championed it till today’s success story?"

The 'Kwani Kwani' singer further stated: "You see, I like to show gratitude to whoever that deserves it but it’s always important that we underline the fact so we can move on ... it’s sad that Ghana always initiates but becomes the last because of inconsistency and lack of respect for the movement."



Check out the tweets below:





Who should thank who I think it’s should’ve been the other way rather. If not for our bad Ghanaian PHD syndrome things could’ve been different. Enjoy your music and keep working hard for yourself and country don’t get in the mix of things you don’t know. ???????? https://t.co/qLutvIMof0 — TiC TAC (@TiCmusicGh) September 11, 2022

Good vibes but let me ask you one question ????????,,,,, What is the meaning of Afrobeats and where it came from and the people who championed it till today’s success story? https://t.co/qLutvIMof0 — TiC TAC (@TiCmusicGh) September 11, 2022

You see I like to show gratitude to whoever that deserves it but it’s always important that we underline the fact so we can move on ..,, it’s sad that Ghana always initiates but becomes the last because of inconsistency and lack of respect for the movement… https://t.co/DEh8mRUVQu — TiC TAC (@TiCmusicGh) September 11, 2022













OPD/BB