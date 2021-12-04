Ticia crowned winner of 2021 Miss Health Ghana

Tricia middle wins Miss Health Competition

Source: GNA

Leticia Yayra Ama Asigbey better known as Ticia, a 23-year-old midwife from the Northern Region is the newly crowned Queen of Miss Health Ghana.

It was a tale of beauty and elegance at the grand finale held of 2021 Miss Health Ghana held at the Alisa Hotel, as Ticia saw off competition from seven other contestants to win a brand new 2017 Hyundai Accent and a fully paid trip to Dubai, among other prizes.



Highly astute judges for the night including Dr. Hannah Lisa Tetteh, Dr. Carl Nutsugah, Dr. Grace Buckman, and actress Nura Lardi were impressed with the display and delivery of the newly crowned Queen Ticia who was also awarded a one-year health ambassadorial deal.



Justicia Busia, a 23-year-old Physician Assistant was the first runner-up for this year’s competition while Rosemond Isaque, a 21-year Biochemist was adjudged the second runner-up.



This year’s edition held under the theme “First Aid for All, Every Citizen a First Aider” witnessed finalists undertake a series of presentations on how best to engage the citizenry in administering first aid.

Speaking at the finals, Madam Gladys Akyere Rockson, Chief Executive Officer of Lamrock Agency, organisers of the pageantry, congratulated all finalists for their dedication throughout the journey which started with hundreds of contestants.



“It has been a remarkable journey for all eight finalists and I want to thank team members and sponsors who have supported this course.



“We kick-start another journey of a massive sensitization drive on administering first aid and I want all winners to be dedicated towards this course,” she said.



Ticia becomes the third crown queen of this prestigious beauty pageant with Ohemaa Agyekum being the first to be crowned back in 2019 while Priscilla Serwaa Manu won the previous edition.