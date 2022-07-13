0
TikTok is killing the music industry – Sefa

SEFA Vgma 2.png Ghanaian Musician, Sefa

Wed, 13 Jul 2022 Source: myxyzonline.com

Fast-rising artiste Sefa has revealed that Tiktok is killing the music industry.

The ‘echoke’ hitmaker opines the app has also been shifting attention from quality music to some substandard songs.

According to Sefa most Ghanaians no longer appreciate good music. She details that most fans now patronize songs only when the songs come with a TikTok challenge or dance.

“Now, if you make music and you don’t add a challenge to it, or some sort of dance, or some vibe to it, everybody thinks that that means you are not doing music. This is not right. I think that Tiktok is killing the whole music industry right now,” S3fa said.

