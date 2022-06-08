TikTok made Camidoh's Sugarcane a hit - George Britton

Singer Camidoh and manager, George Britton. Photo credit: Michaeltubes Creations

Artiste manager, George Britton, has explained how the video hosting platform, TikTok contributed to making Camdioh's song titled, 'Sugarcane' a monster hit.



Mr. Britton believes that the decision to push and promote his singer's 2021 single on this social media App made it a household tune both in Ghana and other African countries.



Therefore, the influence TikTok had on the song cannot be overlooked since millions of music lovers first heard it on the platform.

"TikTok played a huge role, the song was released in November last year. We tried a few platforms, it was picking up ...in January we involved more of TikTok and it picked up rapidly. It has been very good for us in regards to TikTok and other social media platforms.



"For us to market our product we need to go through phases of marketing. TikTok started it but it didn't end there. The method we used was both traditional and of course digital media. We've seen the results, the TikTok played a huge role. We can not argue that," said the artiste manager in an interview on HitzFM on June 8.



George Britton's statement comes on the back of a claim made by music producer, Wei Ye Oteng who in a Facebook post wrote that TikTok "kills hits faster",adding that it is "doing more harm than good" to musicians.



Oteng had argued that the App does not give songs long-lasting play compared to traditional media- television and radio. He added that when there's a new tune, users on the video platform quickly switch to a new dance challenge abandoning the equally good tune.



Read Oteng's statement below:

We Fast Killing Our Hits?



Pushing songs to trends by making all these moves X dance for it to be a hit is killing our songs faster than allowing it organically grow to gradually to become hit.



Cox the moment another person's moves overtake yours, no matter how great your song is, trust me your off the table. And it's really worrying.



I was expecting much higher grounds for songs like DOWN FLAT, KTT etc by now to be uncontrollable but derr norrr some BUGA moves tell am sey make e'shift, guys u can't beat the organic radio and TV promo with tiktok oooh, it's really great technology is here to stay, but trust me we still need to reach the grounds and stop acting all made it when dancegod and some few others teach some girls move to start trending on our artist behalf, (Boobs X Bombom generation).



It' s doing more harm than good, cox every now and then musicians are tempted to come with something new when their jams are out of trends, lets wake up be4 creativity becomes a competition. God's Day.