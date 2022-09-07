TikToker Hajia Bintu acquires a Jaguar after a trip to Nigeria

TikTok star, Hajia Bintu

Hajia Buntu on Wednesday topped trends after outdooring her new whip on social media days after her trip to West African country, Nigeria.

The curvy social media influencer has topped social media trends over her latest property.



Also, friends and fans have sent congratulatory messages to the young woman known for making skits and advertising for brands.



In August, Bintu, with a million followers on Instagram, made a trip to Nigeria, where she collaborated with some top skit makers and comedians.



A viral video captures her walking majestically into her new ride with close friends hyping her.



A voice in the background teased that her long bum is envied by many.

Social media users have, however, expressed mixed reactions to the news of Hajia Bintu's expensive car.



Watch the video below:









Hajia Bintu went on a business trip to Nigeria for couple of days and she has Jaguar now.

A hardworking woman is rare this days and I'm inspired by this . — Nsawam Michael Scofield (@OkwasiaBiNti) September 7, 2022

hajia bintu go naija come yiaa, she come buy car. chale what nyash can do, certificate cannot do it???? — EloRm???????????????? (@elorm_fcb) September 7, 2022

Hajia Bintu visited Nigeria now she is back with a new car ????. Money is in the business oo ???????? — carl gee (@ToureMusah2) September 6, 2022

Really happy for Hajia Bintu for the strides she’s making in her career. Obtaining a Jaguar is no small feat. — Ruby Kante (@Akua_B_Tinted) September 7, 2022

OPD/BOG