TikToker Hajia Bintu acquires a Jaguar after a trip to Nigeria

Hajia Bintu Hhh.png TikTok star, Hajia Bintu

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hajia Buntu on Wednesday topped trends after outdooring her new whip on social media days after her trip to West African country, Nigeria.

The curvy social media influencer has topped social media trends over her latest property.

Also, friends and fans have sent congratulatory messages to the young woman known for making skits and advertising for brands.

In August, Bintu, with a million followers on Instagram, made a trip to Nigeria, where she collaborated with some top skit makers and comedians.

A viral video captures her walking majestically into her new ride with close friends hyping her.

A voice in the background teased that her long bum is envied by many.

Social media users have, however, expressed mixed reactions to the news of Hajia Bintu's expensive car.

