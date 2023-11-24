Tiktokers charge GH¢50,000 to run a movie promo on social media - Fiifi Coleman

Ghanaian actor, Fiifi Coleman

Popular Ghanaian actor and playwright, Fiifi Coleman has lamented about the poor financial state of the movie industry in Ghana due to lack of investment.

According to him, even though the actors do not make much profit from the movies, Tiktokers charge a whooping GH¢50,000 to run a three-month promo of which they do two posts per week.



He emphasized the need for more investors to come on board and support the movie industry in order to enhance their work and make it more lucrative to aid the actors financially.



Speaking in an interview with 3Music TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Fiifi Coleman disclosed that while Tiktokers gain GH¢50,000 in three months for movie promotion, actors earn a meagre income.



"I just thought about some very, very easy money people are making out of this whole industry. TikTok, Pick them up. A TikTok influencer will charge you GH¢50,000 to run a three-month promo for you, where they do two posts a week. I'm not talking to organizers. How many people make that money? Which industry is paying anyone to do two posts?



"And that's just like the ones that are quote-unquote, untrained. The ones that have forced themselves into dancing like I can do mimicking and all of those things."

He further called on investors and corporate institutions to come on board and support the movie industry to revive it.



"Now we are trying to revive ourselves and to realize that we need more than what we used to do to produce what we were having. We need more money now, we need more experience now. We need collaborations too,” said Fiifi Coleman.



Some actors in the country have complained about the deplorable state of the Ghana movie industry blaming it on lack of investment.







