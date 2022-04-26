Tim Westwood lands in serious trouble

Tim Westwood is a popular British DJ cum radio presenter

Tim Westwood accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women

Renowned British DJ being investigated over sexual misconduct claims



Tim Westwood captured in yet-to-be aired BBC documentary



Popular British DJ cum radio presenter, Tim Westwood is currently under investigation after claims of sexual misconduct surfaced from several women in a yet-to-be-released BBC documentary.



Not only was he accused of abusing his influential position to sexually exploit women, but Tim Westwood has also been accused of predatory and unwanted sexual behaviour in incidents that allegedly occurred between 1992 and 2017.



In a detailed BBC report, the seven black women (alleged victims) who narrated their ordeal said they met Westwood through work.



Two of them said they scheduled a business meeting with him only to be driven into a flat and initiate unwanted and unexpected sex.

Per the reports, one of the victims at that time was 19 while Westwood was 53.



Another woman who claimed to have met Tim when he was in his mid-30s while she was 17 and a member of an R&B group, said she was subjected to unwanted oral sex after agreeing to meet him.



Four other young women accused the DJ of either touching their butts or breasts while taking photographs at events.



The reports also detailed that some of these victims work in the music industry and for the fear of being sabotaged or criticized particularly because they are black, they had no choice but to keep mute.



Allegations about Westwood's behaviour toward young black women have circulated on social media for some time.



In 2020, Westwood issued a statement to the Mail Online hitting out at the "fabricated allegations" and said they were false and without foundation.