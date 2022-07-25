Tima Kumkum’s name pops up in discussion about Kofi Adomah’s confession

Tima Kumkum; Kofi Adomah

Kofi Adomah discloses he was promiscuous

Broadcaster lauds his wife, criticised for 'excess information'



Kofi Adomah unperturbed about backlash



Broadcaster, Kofi Adomah’s decision to openly hail his wife for tolerating his serial infidelity has courted reactions from different quarters with Kwasi Aboagye joining the list of personalities to fault the Angel FM staff.



Kwasi Aboagye, a broadcaster with Despite Media, during his Entertainment Review show on Peace FM, Saturday, equated Kofi Adomah’s action to Tima Kumkum’s, emphasizing that his colleague failed to manage his emotions.



He suggested that Kofi Adomah should have spared the public details of his sexual life and just commended his wife for accommodating him instead of giving out too much information for public consumption.



“It’s about emotional intelligence. I remember Tima Kumkum’s interview on The Delay Show. I remember saying the girl did not exercise emotional intelligence. I think Kofi did same,” Kwasi Aboagye mentioned.





Kwasi Aboagye



What did Tima Kumkum say on The Delay Show in January 2021?



Tima Kumkum, a divorcee, told Delay she married not because she loved the ex-husband; she did so to spite her ex-boyfriend who cheated on her with her friend.



“I married my ex-husband to spite someone, an ex-boyfriend who had slept with my best friend. So it was a sort of revenge marriage. I was not in love with him even though we were friends and I liked him,” the actress and TV show host confessed in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



The mother of two, known in real life as Cynthia Tima Yeboah, added that although she did not tell the man she married the truth, he knew because the signs were clear. With the hope that the love will grow and things would take shape naturally, they went ahead and tied the knot.

“He knew I didn’t love him… He thought with time, I could develop love and affection for him,” Tima Kumkum said while touting “he was a good man, he never wronged me…”



What Kwasi Aboagye said at the time



Kwasi Aboagye chided Tima Kumkum for her answers, saying the actress and television presenter “didn’t demonstrate enough intelligence”.



Her revelation about why she married, according to Kwasi Aboagye, was not well thought through, an indication that she is not smart. According to him, Tima Kumkum should have kept that part of the story to herself for the sake of her children.



“I think Tima Kumkum is not smart. With all due respect, she didn’t demonstrate enough intelligence during her interview,” remarked Kwasi Aboagye on the January 23, 2021 edition of the show. “And I’m not surprised that after this interview with Delay, she’s granting interviews to explain herself. And when you listen to the interview, you could tell how unprepared she was.”



He further commented: “You don’t need to answer all questions posed to you during an interview. I think she should have demonstrated a lot of emotional intelligence because there are children involved. The interview is online, people will say she’s being frank but you should be mindful of where to say the truth. Think about the children.”





Kofi Adomah’s confession



On the occasion of his birthday, Kofi Adomah’s wife stormed the studios of Angel FM, Accra, to surprise the journalist and celebrate with him. In the course of the celebration, Kofi Adomah commended his wife for her level of tolerance despite his numerous sexual activities with other women.



A teary-eyed Kofi Adomah in his chronological narrative recalled how he met Miracle (now his wife), and impregnated her and other women, both local and abroad. Attempts by his colleagues to get him to end the story failed as he insisted on telling his story to let the world know the kind of wife he’s got.



Backlash



Kofi Adomah’s narrative has triggered varied reactions and allegations with an unidentified lady claiming to know more about the marital glitches that have engulfed the broadcaster. Some, including marriage and relationship expert Counselor Lutterodt and movie producer, Socrate Safo, have described Kofi Adomah’s decision to disclose his promiscuous life on live radio as childish. Regardless, Kofi Adomah has no regrets.

