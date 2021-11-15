'Time no de go for jail, one minute be like 1 week for there' - Medikal

Medikal

After spending a few days in jail, Medikal shared some of his experiences, saying that a minute in jail is like a week because there is no time there.

"Time no de go for jail, one minute be like 1 week for there," he stated in a November 13 tweet.



Medikal was arrested for brandishing a gun online at the same time his friend Shatta Wale was arrested for causing fear and panic, and they both spent a few days in jail before being granted bail, as they have shared with us.

Shatta Wale, who shared his experience, advised the youths to be cautious so that no one ends up there because the conditions are very bad, and Medikal, on the other hand, is telling us how things are in there because there is no time if you’re in jail.



