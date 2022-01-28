Time to find a third force – Berla Mundi chides self-seeking NPP, NDC

Berla Mundi is a popular radio and TV presenter

Berla Mundi engages followers on Twitter

Berla Mundi shares opinions on national issues



Berla Mundi proposes an amendment in the constitution



Popular media personality, Berla Mundi, has labelled Ghana’s two main political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as selfish creatures whose interests only lie in looting the country’s coffers.



Berla believes that it is about time Ghana gives another political party a chance since both the NPP and the NDC converted their regimes into ‘business ventures’ rather than focusing on the right things.



Berla’s statements were in response to a comment from a tweep that read, “Our leaders continue to loot us all in d name of this foolish democracy.”



In response, Berla said, “Time to find a third force maybe? They keep looting because they know we wouldn’t go in for a third alternative. This is a business for them."

The TV3 presenter also believes that inasmuch as the country needs to give a chance to another third force, a military coup should never be on the list of options.



She said instead, the country’s constitution needs to be amended.



“The constitution needs a partial, if not complete overhaul and we’ve been trumpeting that for far too long but a military coup would only reverse the little gains made; not to talk of the lives that could be lost. We need to really think through our requests sometimes,” she said.



Read the tweets below



