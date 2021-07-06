Time will tell if indeed Moesha has changed - Diana Hopeson

Ghanaian actress, Moesha Babinoti Buodong

Veteran gospel musician, Diana Hopeson, has congratulated Moesha Boduong for surrendering her life to the doctrines of Jesus Christ.

In a message to welcome her into Christendom, she prayed that God grants her the willpower to stay committed to her new faith.



The social media sensation who is known for displaying her curves on Instagram gave her life to Christ and has denounced her previous lifestyle.



This was contained in viral videos of the actress fully participating during church service.

“Don’t be surprised when you see me talking about God or preaching the word because that’s what I have decided to do from now forever and ever. God bless you,” she said in one of the videos.



But reacting to Moesha's repentance, during UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’, Diana Hopeson indicated;



"Whether Moesha has changed or not, depends on what she does henceforth. Time will tell if indeed she has changed. I welcome Moesha to the Christian fraternity. The Bible says that if a sinner has changed, there is a lot of happiness in Heaven. I believe there is happiness in Heaven. I pray that we see a new Moesha,”