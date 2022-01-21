Timothy Bentum applauds Kumawood for keeping the movie industry alive

Timothy Bnetum commends Kumawood

Timothy Bentum says he thinks Kumawood is doing well

Kumawood is sitting on the cash cow, Timothy Bentum claims



Timothy Bentum advises Kumawood on how to make better the local movie industry



Actor-turned-pastor, Timothy Bentum, has applauded the local movie industry, popularly known as ‘Kumawood’, for flourishing in recent times.



According to him, the Twi-speaking movie industry has been doing well over the years even with the limited resources available to it.



He revealed this in an interview with Joy FM‘s ‘The Reason is Jesus‘ and went on to encourage the industry to produce quality contents that drive traffic to them both locally and internationally.

“We are trying. I think the Twi people [Kumawood] are doing well. They are sitting on a cash cow. They should just really revamp, think it through, subtitling right and don’t get a guy to follow a camera from here to Avenor to just buy time so that you can do [part] one and two.



“Get very good stuff out there because you have a huge following in Ghana and everywhere else,” he advised.



Timothy Bentum is currently the leader of the Timothy Bentum Ministries.



In several posts shared by some actors and actresses in the Ghana Movie Industry, one cannot hold back the excitement as it is believed that the industry is rising to its feet again.



Actors and actresses like Kafui Danku, Salma Mumin, LilWin, Yvonne Nelson, Gloria Safo, Eddie Nartey have all shared glimpses and made comments on the productions they are undertaking or have undertaken.

It has seemed that the recent developments as seen on their various social media handles are to inform Ghanaians that they are back and working to deliver satisfactorily to their audiences.



For instance, Yvonne Nelson recently shared a flyer of a movie she is to premiere. Lil Win and Salma Mumin on the other hand have also shared short videos of productions they are working on.



It will be recalled that some Ghanaians had cause to complain about the decline in the Ghanaian movie industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the situation worsening after productions came to a standstill when cinemas were closed.