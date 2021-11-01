Tips to reduce rate of gambling in Ghana

The youths are advised to stay away from gambling

Sedem Cadeau, a master of ceremony and headmaster, has suggested some tips that in his opinion, can help reduce the rate of gambling among the youth in Ghana.

To start with, he talked about the increase in gambling among the youth these days, especially those in junior high and senior high schools and how they are seen at betting centers at almost every hour of the day instead of being in school.



He declared that if care is not taken, most of these young kids will get addicted to gambling even before they reach the legal betting age of eighteen. Concerned about this, he suggested ways to control this during an interview with host, Nana Yaw Odame on eTV Ghana’s Men’s Lounge show.



“A lot of stakeholders need to come together to help do this. Parents need to be more alert about where their kids go and the NCCE needs to do a lot of education about some of these things. We hardly see them talk about these things but when it’s time for an election, we hear them talk about avoiding fights,” he said.

According to Sedem, it is not wrong that the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) calls for peace during elections, however, gambling is something that happens in the community every day hence, it needs to be given equal attention and addressed too.



The headmaster concluded that if these suggestions are taken into consideration and worked on, he strongly believes that the young boys coming up will grow up with good life skills and not just an addiction to gambling.