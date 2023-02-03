Tithes are for pastors to live a better life, don’t pay – Oboy Siki

Oboy Siki, Kumawood Actor

Kumawood actor Oboy Siki has advised Christians not to pay tithe because it is not biblical.

According to him, most pastors are defrauding church members by using tithe-paying as an instrument to enrich themselves instead of serving the congregation.



Speaking in an interview with Neat FM, Oboy Siki claimed that in the past, tithes were donated to street preachers who were totally committed to the service of God and nothing else, explaining that tithe was introduced in order to support such people.



He added that these days majority of pastors use the church as a means of accumulating wealth, hence his call on the government to tax the church.



“The tithe that we’re paying, in the past, it was for those that preach at the time who had no work but were only dedicated to the work of God and preaching repentance to Christians.



"Those times when you go to the farm, whatever you get, you support the preachers with it. Either plantain, cassava or anything from the farm. So, I recalled my mother asking me often to donate such items to the preachers.

In present-day churches, however, he said: “The tithe is for the pastors; they take it and spend it. For the tithe, there’s no accountability so there’s no need to pay tithe because the pastors are enriching themselves with it.



"They use the money to pay school fees for their children in big schools so I am even of the opinion that the government should tax the tithe,” he said.



He added that he accepts offerings to be paid in the church because they are a source of funds for church renovations.







AM/SARA