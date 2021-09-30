Tiwa Savage announces collabo with MzVee

Nigerian music icon Tiwa Savage

Nigerian music icon Tiwa Savage has announced she’ll soon be releasing a song with Ghanaian songstress MzVee.

Tiwa is currently enjoying massive airplay and buzz on the continent and around the world owing to her recently released album ‘Water & Garri’ that features Grammy-award-winning American singer Brandy on ‘Somebody’s Son’.



She’s in Ghana as part to fraternize and promote her new body of work.



In an interview on Accra-based YFM, Tiwa was asked about which Ghanaian artists she hopes to work with and she revealed that she has a song with MzVe that would be out in a week.

She said, “… MzVee coming out in about a week or few days.”



She continued “right now I have something coming ours with MzVee and Stonebwoy. We [with Stonebwoy] already have the song. I just need to do my part.”



Sources reveal the song will be out on October 8, so let’s keep our fingers crossed as fans anticipate what has been touted as a potential continental smash hit song from two leading divas.