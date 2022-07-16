Tiwa Savage awarded honorary doctorate by UK university

Dr. Tiwa Savage and a copy of her doctorate

Tiwa savage awarded doctorate by her alma mater

Tiwa Savage studied business at Kent University



Social media users celebrate Tiwa on her feat



Kent University in the United Kingdom on Friday, July 15, 2022 awarded an honorary doctorate to Nigerian Afrobeats diva, Tiwa Savage.



"We're super proud to have awarded the Queen of Afrobeats an honorary doctorate at Canterbury Cathedral this morning," the school said in a tweet accompanied by a photo of Tiwa Savage receiving a handshake.



The artiste is an alumnus of the University having studied Business before she embarked on her incredible career.



She delivered a speech to the graduating students tasking them among other things to reach for the stars and challenge themselves to do better.

"I'm super proud and I want you to go out there, have fun and kill it. Be the best you that you can be because you truly deserve it," she told the Class of 2022.



Social media users have showered encomiums on her for the feat.



Gbenga Oduntan from Kent Law School, also a Nigerian, shared memories of Tiwa from her time at Kent.



He said: "As a long time staff member, I do remember Tiwa as a student. Quiet, unassuming and mostly to be spotted around the library. Little did everyone on campus know we were incubating a star."



He added: "Tiwa has taken Africa and indeed the world by storm in Afrobeats, R&B, pop, hip hop and soul. She is an enduring star. Tiwa proves that continuous hard work at Uni and in the outside world pays. I doff my hat to Dr. Savage."