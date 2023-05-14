Tiwa Savage features on Bob Marley & The Wailers remake of the classic, ‘Waiting in Vain’

Tiwa Savage featured on Waiting In Vain

Source: Tru News Report

Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian singer-songwriter appears on Bob Marley & The Wailers’ rendition of their classic hit “Waiting In Vain.”

The original version of “Waiting In Vain” was released in 1977 and has since become one of reggae music’s most memorable songs. Bob Marley wrote the song, which appeared on his album “Exodus.”



Tiwa Savage’s appearance on the song provides a fresh and modern twist to the traditional reggae melody. Her silky vocals merge wonderfully with the song’s smooth grooves, creating a laid-back and mellow mood that will appeal to fans of Tiwa and Bob Marley & The Wailers alike.





This is not the first time an African artiste has appeared on a version of a famous Bob Marley song this year. Sarkodie, a Ghanaian rapper, appeared on the version of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ “Stir It Up” earlier this year.



Tiwa Savage and Sarkodie’s appearances on remakes of Bob Marley songs demonstrate music’s ability to transcend time and genre. These remakes offer a new generation of listeners to iconic songs from the past, while also providing a platform for modern musicians to pay homage to the luminaries that came before them.