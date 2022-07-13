Tiwa Savage overjoyed after meeting Gyakie for the first time

Gyakie and Tiwa Savage share warm hugs

Gyakie performs at Afrobeats Festival in Germany

Tiwa Savage hangs out with Gyakie



Gyakie shares videos of herself and Tiwa Savage in Germany



Ghanaian Afro-pop sensation, Jackline Acheampong, known in the showbiz circles as Gyakie, has been spotted in Germany with Nigerian pop artiste, Tiwa Savage with whom she shared warm hugs at the first meeting.



Both musicians were billed to perform at an Afrobeats Festival in Germany.



"Ghana's Song Bird @gyakie_ and Nigerian Songstress @tiwasavage meet for the first time in Germany #afrobeatsfestival2022," blogger, Nkonkonsa captioned in a video he shared on July 12, 2022.

After the initial meeting was over, the two artistes were spotted taking snaps and videos.



The meeting was preceded by a ‘wow’ performance by Gyakie.



Representing Ghana, she wore African print pants and a black short sleeve tank top that matched perfectly with her high platform shoes.



Check the videos below:





ADA/BB