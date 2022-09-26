Tiwa Savage performs barefooted after Usher invited her on stage at festival

Tiwa performs without shoes

Over the weekend, Ghana saw American performer Usher deliver an exceptional performance when he graced the Global Citizen Festival from the United States of America.

Usher in the middle of his performance called on stage Nigerian female artiste Tiwa Savage, who wasn't billed to perform at the event.



To the crowd’s surprise, Tiwa jumped onto the stage barefooted with so much energy while performing her famous song, ‘Somebody’s Son’.



The female artiste mounted the stage wearing a short sparkly skirt she matched with a stylish short-sleeve top that exposed her full-arm tattoos.



During her performance, Usher could be seen dancing to the artiste’s songs as though he knew what the lyrics meant.



When music fans thought Tiwa was the only surprise guest to be invited on stage with the American artiste, he brought on stage ‘KU LO SA’ musician, Oxlade and ‘Electricity’ hitmaker, Pheelz, who both moved the crowd with their songs.

Aside from these surprise guest artistes from Nigeria called on stage to perform, Ghanaian musicians Sarkodie, Gyakie, Stonebwoy and Ghanaian-British-born musician, Stormzy ‘wowed’ the mass with their energy-filled deliveries.



Ahead of the Global Citizen Festival, Usher and SZA visited Chorkor on the ticket of an NGO to support the goal of the Global Citizen Festivals, which is to support the poor and end poverty ‘NOW’.



In a post shared by the Ghana Tourism Authority, the Hollywood artistes were spotted enjoying their tour in the country, being led by organisers of the festival and authorities from the Tourism Authority.







ADA/BB