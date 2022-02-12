To love is to die – Dada KD

Dada KD talks about love

Contemporary highlife musician, Dada Kwakye Duah popularly called Dada KD, has likened the concept of love to death.

According to the artiste who is known for his love songs, people have become ‘doormats’ and they are stepped on because of love.



He quickly added that due to love, people have turned to ‘dictators’ while others are also weeping and suffering because of love.



Dada KD made these comments on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show when he was asked to define love.



Speaking in the Twi dialect, he said “I always say that love is death. Everybody’s understanding of love is based on their personal experiences with their loved ones.”

He noted that love breeds complete trust in the parties involved.



The ‘Fatia fata Nkrumah’ hitmaker confessed that he thrives on love and romantic songs.



“When you sing love songs, you become relevant in the music industry,” he said.



Dada KD is famous for hit songs such as Fatia fata Nkrumah, Somu Gye, Odo mu Anigyee Bi and Obaa Sema.