To make it as a non- Accra based artiste you need to have a hit song in Accra – Fancy Gadam

Northern region based artiste Mujahid Ahmed Bello known by his stage name Fancy Gadam, has sent an advice to non- Accra based artistes to have a hit song in Accra if they want to make it in the industry.

According to the ‘’total cheat’’hit maker, if you have a hit song in Accra automatically is going to be everywhere. There are so many big songs in the northern region but they are not popular in Accra.



‘’If You have a hit song in Accra, automatically is going to be every where, that’s the reality, because there are some songs in the northern region which are very big, but you don’t know the songs .. you understand!



Speaking on what made him realize this, he revealed when he won Best New Artist in 2017 at the VGMA’s, people started criticizing him because he wasn’t popular nor had any hit song in Accra.



However, he had to prove a point which made him feature Sarkodie on a song which went viral in Accra and Ghana as a whole

‘’I won VGMA’s through my personality not my songs because my song wasn’t big in Accra nobody knew my song but my songs were very big in the Northern region but because say i fill Tamale sports stadium then I fit come do National theatre alone with no body like no any big artiste on bill it was amazing so they nominated me as new artists of the year and then I proved a point that they wasn’t wrong nominating me by my fan base they voted for me so it was the fan base that gave me the first award after winning the award some people were saying who be am we no know am , how ego fit come win award , which song eplay, eno be musician edey base for Northern region we no know am you understand’’



…So I had to prove a point by dropping total cheat with Sark’’



Fancy Gadam, is a Ghanaian afropop, dancehall and reggae musical artist. In 2017 he won Ghana Music Awards for Best New Artist and in 2020 was named Best Afrobeat Entertainer at the International Reggae and World Music Awards.