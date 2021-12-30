Tobinco boss compensates Di Asa winner with $2,000 over failed Dubai trip

PM has received a compensation of $2,000

The Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I has compensated Di Asa Season Three winner, Precious Mensah (PM) with an amount of $2000 to make up for the missed opportunity to travel to Dubai.

It will be recalled that the Di Asa season three promised to send all three winners to Dubai aside their cars, cash prizes and other surprises from the sponsors of the show.



Just when the three winners, PM, Gaza and Maafia were about to set off, PM was denied entry into the plane for no particular reason.



Although Gaza, Maafia and the female host of the show, Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa went for a holiday in Dubai, PM never made it there despite paying for her ticket and travel expenses.



Before their departure, the Tobinco Boss gave all four some pocket money for shopping, in addition to their major prizes and cash prizes.



At the just ended GTBank Di Asa Season Five Grand Finale, which was held at the Fantasy Dome inside Trade Fair, the Group Corporate Affairs Manager, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour presented the money, which is equivalent to GHC13,000 to PM on behalf of the Tobinco Boss.



Meanwhile, Precious Mensah who was surprised at the gesture expressed her excitement and thanked the Tobinco Boss and Atinka Media Village who are the organisers of Di Asa for the kind gesture.

Season Five



The ultimate winner for GTBank Di Asa season Racheal, Anny, was given a brand new Suzuki Swift 4 by 2 car, a cash prize of GHC5,000 in addition to special packages from all the Sponsors including GTBank, GMR Industries Limited, Producers of Darlington Lemon Alcoholic and Borborbor bitters, Sankofa Natural Spices, Lan T Soy Milk, Lizzy Tomato Mix, Seven Steps Building and Construction, Adusa Herbal, Airtel Tigo, Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited and Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre, Producers of Lufart and Foligrow, Abrantie College and Akosombo Textile Limited.



The first runner up, Kumasa Dora (DK), was given a mini truck (Abossey Okai Macho), a cash prize of GHC4,000 and goodies from all the sponsors of the show.



The second runner up, Veronica Borteye was given a tricycle (Aboboyaa), a cash prize of GHC3,000 as well as souvenirs from the sponsors.



The fourth to 20th positions were all given an amount of GHC2,500 respectively in addition to a chess freezer each, to start a side business while at home.