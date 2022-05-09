0
Tobinco jets late mum’s mortal remains to hometown for burial

Tobinco Jets Late Mum.jpeg Activities on the funeral ground of Tobinco's late mum

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: sammykaymedia.com

The burial service of the mother of Elder Nana Amo Tobin I, Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Deaconess Margaret Badu Tobin, was held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the forecourt of State House.

The funeral rite was graced by the presence of many dignitaries including businessmen, Men of God, as well as politicians.

Prominent among them was the Vice-President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who was spotted wearing all-black as he arrived at the funeral with his security details to mourn with the renowned Ghanaian businessman.

After the burial service at the forecourt, the mortal remains of Deaconess Margaret Badu Tobin was airlifted to Tarkwa for the final burial and funeral rites.

A thanksgiving service was held at the Church of Pentecost, Awudua-Tarkwa on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Source: sammykaymedia.com
