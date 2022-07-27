Today In History: Any girlfriend who doesn’t take money from you is a witch – Eastwood Anaba cautions men

Reverend Eastwood donned in a blue suit

Reverend Eastwood Anaba during a sermon, told his congregation that women who do not ask for money from their boyfriends are scheming to take their lives.

According to the preacher in February 2020, he advised men to be wary of such men and not rejoice because they have found someone good.



Read the full story originally published on February 10, 2020 by ghanaweb.com.



President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Reverend Eastwood Anaba has made a shocking statement about girlfriends who do not take money from their boyfriends, warning men to be afraid of such women because they are witches.



In a video that has gone viral, sighted by Ghanaweb, the respected man of God declared that a girlfriend who doesn’t take money from her man is a witch who will only kill him after one month.



He advised men to be wary of such women and not be happy because they don’t take their money.

“A girlfriend who doesn’t take your money is a witch who is trying to kill you after one month. So they are not looking for your money, they are looking for your life. So don’t be happy and say that you are dating a girl who doesn’t like money, who rather gives you money, she is buying you to chew you. You are a cow, she is going to chew you, and she is going to use you as ‘kyinkyinga’. You are a walking ‘suya’," the man of God was heard in the video saying to cheers from his congregation.



It is unclear if the man of God had a reason for saying what he said in the video, but he insisted that men should be careful of women like that before they are slaughtered like cows. Watch the sermon below:



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



ADA/BOG