1
Menu
Entertainment

Today In History: I’ll forgive Kwaw Kese if he kneels before me for blessings – Kontihene

Kontihene Kwaw Kontihene and Kwaw Kese

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Kontihere, in 2020 disclosed that he was going to forgive Kwaw Kese for disrespecting him, only if the latter knelt down before him.

Read the full story originally published on September 28, 2020 by mynewsgh.com.

Repented Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Kontihene has said he would only forgive his musical rival Kwaw Kese only if he agrees to kneel before him for his blessings.

According to artiste born Emmanuel Nana Appiah Boateng, he is blessed with the anointing of God hence his decision to forgive and anoint his rival Kwaw Kese.

“I will only bless Kwaw Kese if he brings anointing oil and to come to kneel before me. I will bless him because I have the power of anointing”, Kontihene told UTV in an interview on the show ATUU monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

There is bad blood between Kontihene and Kwaw Kese in the music circles which ended with both recording series of diss tracks

However, Kontihene who was speaking with Abeiku Santana on the show noted that, Kwaw Kese did not show much respect to him hence his decision to summon him to kneel for his anointing.

Meanwhile, Kontihene has announced he has quit doing music and decided to serve God in that regard.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Gabby Otchere- Darko replies Prof Hanke
Akufo-Addo booed at concert: Staffer in dirty fight with Twitter influencer
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
Related Articles: