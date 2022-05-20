0
Today In History: I only wanted a piece of Damilola – Chris Attoh

Chris Attoh Dami Ringy.jpeg Chris Attoah and ex wife, Damilola

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh on May 20, 2015, opened up about how he got engaged to his wife Damilola Adegbite.

The now divorced actor in an interview explained he did not plan to get married to his wife but he was only determined to get a piece of her and move on.

Read the full story originally published on May 20, 2015 by nydjlive.com.

Yeah, it normally happens. Situations where you are somehow forced to marry someone because the result of a fling was a pregnancy and the lady didn’t want to abort because the guy involved is a ‘fresh’ guy.

Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh has opened up about how he got engaged to his wife Damilola Adegbite. In an interview with Happenings in Nigeria, the actor explains he did not plan to get married to his wife but he was only determined to get a piece of her and move on.

“I will not lie to you, maybe the most I thought of was, I have got to have some of that. But if someone said at that time that she would be my wife, I would probably have said you are joking,” he said.

He also said, “The first day I saw Damilola, she had a way of entering a room and stealing all the attention and so there was no way I could not have noticed her but working together, living together and growing up as a family, I have to say that God has blessed us in our relationship. You know, I have learnt to be her friend, the man in her life and right now I enjoy being her husband.”

Watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
