Today In History: I use sex toys when I feel for sex - Princess Shyngle

Princess Shyngle 7899.png Ghanaian-based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On August 22, 2017, Princess Shyngle disclosed that she inserts sex toys in her private part when she has the desire to have sex.

According to the actress, she hadn't had sex in a while and finds sex toys satisfying when she uses them.

Ghanaian-based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle has hinted that she inserts a sex toy in her vagina to satisfy herself anytime she feels for sex.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana on Accra-based radio, Okay FM Total Showbiz segment, Princess Shyngle answered questions on why she plays with sex toys when feeling honey said;

“Am single because I feel insecure about guys, though I love average-level guys because am an average girl too”.

“The last time I had sex was the day before my birthday, 24 December 2016, I apply my sex toy to satisfy myself anytime I feel honey or feel for sex", the actress stated.

