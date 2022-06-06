Today In History: Jobless Ghanaian girls trafficked into sex trade in India

In 2019, award-winning journalist, Journalist Ridwan, conducted an interview where he uncovered that Ghana’s growing youth joblessness is fueling a sex trafficking syndicate in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

According to the report, African youth face one of the greatest challenges when it comes to unemployment which pushes girls to seek a better life in other parts of the world.



Read the full story originally published on June 6, 2019 by GhOne TV.



Young people from the largest part of Africa’s slightly over a billion people. This population can be viewed as a demographic dividend to the continent.



However, African youth face one of the greatest challenges of all time; unemployment. In Ghana, girls seeking a better life in other parts of the world, face a long, perilous, often fatal journey across various routes including the Mediterranean.



But when they do arrive, they confront yet another threatening prospect; conscription into sex slavery. In the following report titled, Youth in Peril, GHone News’ Multiple Award-winning journalists, Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman explores how Ghana’s growing youth joblessness is fueling a sex trafficking syndicate in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

Profile of the Journalist Ridwan is a recipient of the 2018 Lorenzo Natali Media Prize, a global prestigious award run by the European Commission and doubles as Ghana's 2017 Best reporter in Development Journalism.



In May 2018, he was named a finalist for the 2018 edition of the International Centre for Journalists’ prestigious Michael Elliott Award.



He is also a recipient of the African Media Initiative award for Best African Journalist for Peace and Security Reporting 2017 and the 2016 Best Journalist Award in Rural Reporting from the Ghana Journalists Association.



