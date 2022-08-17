Today In History: You are a 'misleading’ president; let Mahama take over – Mzbel mocks Akufo-Addo

Mzbel tackles Akufo-Addo over poor governnance

Mzbel, in 2018, descended on the sitting president, Nana Akufo-Addo, for poorly managing the country. The songstress’s statement followed the sacking of the Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko by President Akufo-Addo who claimed he was misled by the former into granting executive approval to the controversial Ameri deal before it was laid before Parliament.





Her comments follow the sacking of the Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko by President Akufo-Addo who claimed he was misled by the former into granting executive approval to the controversial Ameri deal before it was laid before Parliament.



The NDC loyalist, therefore, advised the First Man of the land to accept the fact that he is “a misleading president” and humbly hand over the Presidential seat back to former President John Dramani Mahama.



The ‘16 Years’ hitmaker believes Mr. Mahama is a more capable leader than Nana Akufo-Addo who she claims has so far done nothing to address the challenges the country is facing since he took over power in 2017. “As for Uncle Willie (President Akufo-Addo), I’m travelling on the Kumasi road which isn’t smooth at all.



He is being misled. If he could understand and resign for Mahama to take over, those misleading him would be ashamed. He is a misleading President,” Mzbel mocks in a viral video.



ADA/BOG