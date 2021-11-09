Today in 2017: I’m proud to be a virgin – Maame Serwaa

Actress, Maame Serwaa

Young actress, Maame Serwaa in 2017 stated that she still had her virginity intact as she has known no man.

“I am a virgin. I have seen men and have played with men but I don’t go to that extent of doing something with them. I have had a crush on several men in school, at home and in my line of work but that feeling ends there and does not move beyond admiring them.”



The actress is best known for her exceptional talent in Kumawood movies.



Read the full story originally published on November 9, 2017 on GhanaWeb

Maame Serwaa early this year in an interview disclosed that she is currently dating but made a U-turn to tell the world that she meant she was dating God and that since she continues to stay under the directions of her parents, she is not ready to have an affair with any man.