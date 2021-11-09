Today in 2019: I’m busy chasing money, I’ll have a child when I’m 40 – Delay

Television presenter, Delay

Television presenter, Delay, in 2019 said she was not going to succumb to the pressures of society to marry and have children.

According to her, she was going to have a family at age 40 as she was rather focusing on making money.



“I urge you all to give three years when I am 40-years-old then I will also have a child because now I am busy chasing money to showcase it to God,” Delay revealed on her show.



Read the full story originally published on November 9, 2019 on GhanaWeb



Despite several shots from social media users concerning her age and ‘refusal’ to marry, TV presenter and entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong-Manso, popularly known as Delay says she is busy chasing money and will decide to have a child when she is 40-years-old.

While commenting on a photo of Majesty which was shared by his father Shatta Wale on his fourth birthday, Delay said indicated that she is unperturbed about suggestions she should get married, adding that she will have a child when she clocks 40.



The radio and television personality who condemns the saying that her success will be incomplete if she does not get married and should start having her family because she is old said, “right now I am busy chasing money to display it to God. When I was looking at Majesty’s photo, I asked myself, ‘Delay you are on TV showing off people’s children, now you are 37-years-old when are you also having your children?”



“I urge you all to give three years when I am 40-years-old then I will also have a child because now I am busy chasing money to showcase it to God,” Delay added.



A lot of people both in person and on social media, people keep telling her to get married but Delay said “she doesn’t know when she would get married”.