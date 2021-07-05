Today in 2019: Sammi Awuku angry over Wendy Shay’s picture with Kufuor

Singer Wendy Shay and former president, John Agyekum Kufour

In July 2019, singer, Wendy Shay, came under attack after she posted an image of herself and the former president, John Agyekum Kufour on her social media platforms.

In the said photo, Wendy was captured seated next to the President captured in a two-piece attire which showed parts of her skin. The image which was captioned: “Finally met H.E. Ex president Kufour” obviously did not go down well with a section of the public who questioned her over her “inappropriate" outfit.



Sammi Awuku, who was then the Board Chairman of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), slammed the singer for diverting the purpose of the visit to the former president by YEA Ambassadors and Management. In a Facebook post, he said, “definitely not the kind of publicity and feedback the Board of YEA expected after the visit of the YEA Ambassadors and Management to Former President Kufuor.



“Management must ensure that Ambassadors stick to the Highest Level of Professionalism when paying such courtesy calls. Management must also ensure that the Ambassadors use these visits to project the very vision of the Board and Project the new employment opportunities the Agency is offering to the teeming unemployed Youth of our Country.



“Those willing to cooperate should be supported and welcomed and those unwilling to go by these standards MUST be shown the exit. Let’s be focused and NOT Major in the Minors as we rally round to provide jobs for the many unemployed Youth of our Country.”



The “Uber Driver” hitmaker who had made mention of the former president in her song later issued an apology for her actions.

