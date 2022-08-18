0
Today in History: Cheating boyfriends must eat ‘menstrual blood’ put in their stews - Scorned woman

Sophia Gold Jilted 2 Woman advices women to cook using their menstrual flow

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On August 18, 2019, a social media user trended for the wrong reasons when she said cheating boyfriends should be fed with blood from a woman’s menstrual cycle.

According to the said woman, it is the only punishment to change cheating partners.

Read the full story originally published on August 18, 2019 by mynewsgh.com.

A jilted lady has stirred up controversy on social media, indicating that men who cheat on their girlfriends deserve to have their stews prepared with ‘menstrual blood’.

‘Sophia Gold’ believes it is the only punishment that will help cheaters reform urging all females to try and put their blood from their periods in specially prepared stews for such persons.

She asked ladies who found out their boyfriends cheated on them not to grieve but just cunningly find ways of using their menstrual blood to prepare food for them as punishment.

Her comments have attracted a barrage of criticisms and condemnation from other Facebook users who think such acts smack of criminality.



ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
