Today in History: Efia Odo talks too much – Kwasi Aboagye

Kwasi Aboagye Ka Kwasi Aboagye, host of Peace FM's Entertainment Review

Tue, 4 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

For stating in a radio interview that she takes US$5,000 per an Instagram post, Kwasi Aboagye who doubted the narrative said Efia Odo talks too much.

Read the story below as reported by starrfm.com.gh and published on GhanaWeb on October 4, 2021.

Renowned radio presenter on Peace FM, Kwasi Aboagye has reacted to some comments made by Efia Odo in recent weeks.

Efia Odo has received media attention for the past weeks following her radio and television show appearances.

She also appeared on Kwasi Aboagye’s Peace FM where he had a sit-down with radio presenter Halifax.

On that program, the socialite delved into her earnings and how she survives financially as well as some family matters. She told Halifax that she charges brands a whopping $5,000 per post on her Instagram page.

According to Kwasi Aboagye, some of the things Efia Odo spoke about shouldn’t have been said or they could have been said in a better way.

One of the things that got his attention, was Efia Odo’s $5,000 claim per Instagram post. He added that she should be truthful.

