Today in History: I ate human waste to survive – Celestine Donkor

Celestine Donkor tells heartbreaking story

Celestine Donkor has narrated the economic hardships she faced as a young girl that resulted in her eating faeces at some point in her life.

According to the gospel artiste, she served a woman, and when she wasn’t home, her senior housekeeper asked her to eat the faeces of the madam’s infant before giving her food.



Gospel musician Celestine Donkor has recounted her sad story whiles growing up and struggling to survive.



According to the singer in an interview with Sokoo Hermaa on Rainbow Radio, she narrated how she had to eat the human excreta just because she was hungry and in search of food.



She narrated that she used to assist a house help in the neighbourhood where she grew up just in a bid to get food to eat.

Even though she was helping and doing all the work the senior house-help used to starve and maltreat her when the madam of the house wasn’t at home.



One day, she went to the house for food but found the absence of the man of the house.



The senior house-help told her to eat the faeces of the madam’s infant before she would give her the food.



The “Agbebolo” hitmaker added that she was seriously starving and needed the food badly so she had to eat the toilet as the household demanded.



