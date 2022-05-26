2
Today in History: I have never had sex with 'Small Boy' Bisa Kdei - Becca

Becca Look.png Becca calls Bisa Kdei her little brother

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 2017, rumours circulated that Becca was dating Bisa Kdei after the two worked together on a music video, and the chemistry between them was translated into something strong.

In an interview to debunk those claims, Becca called Bisa her little brother because she was older than the ‘Mansa’ crooner.

She, furthermore, cited that engaging in any sexual relationship with Bisa never crossed her mind to start with.

Read the full story originally published on May 26, 2017 by mynewsgh.com.

Award-winning songstress, Rebecca Akosua Acheampong, known on stage as Becca, has diffused claims of engaging in an amorous sexual relationship with colleague musician Bisa Kdei.

While stating that she can never commit such a sacrilege which amounts to incest because the latter born Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah is a ‘small boy’ and her brother, she said Kdei is not her match in terms of age.

“I am far older than him and cannot engage in any relationship with him. I see him as a brother and aside there is someone in my life and that is not Bisa Kdei”, she revealed.

According to her, engaging in a sexual relationship with Bisa Kdei has never crossed her mind and therefore advised those spreading such rumours to stop because it will never cross her mind any day, anytime.

Speaking to Nana Hemaa on Kumasi-based Abusua Fm on the rife rumours both were dating and planned to wed, she said "I have never dated him and I don’t intend to do so. I am older than Bisa Kdei.

"Bisa is a guy with lots of prospects and that is why I like him but seriously he’s my little brother”.

Becca is currently in Kumasi for a charity project aimed at giving hope to less privileged girls in society.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
