0
Menu
Entertainment

Today in History: I helped kill Ghana movie industry- Socrate Safo

Socrates Sarfo Shatta Award Movie producer, Socrate Safo

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Socrate Safo in 2018 made an assertion that raised eyebrows from social media users.

According to the movie producer, he was part of the reason, the movie industry collapsed.

Read the full story originally published on December 1, 2019, by starrfmonline.com.

Movie producer and board member of Zylofon Art Fund Socrates Sarfo has claimed that he contributed to the demise of the movie industry.

Local movie producers say the Ghanaian movie industry has seen a decline in profit margins over the years.

Speaking on Accra-based Hitz FM the famous producer said: “we gave a film like Ghost tears to GBC and they gave us an advert to advertise our new movie. Instead of going to pay for it, we thought it was cheaper for us, we were so smart that we were outsmarting the TV stations, so they will give us advertisements and give us money and advertise our new movie, that was what we did and everybody jumped on it and what happened? the TV stations started owning the films”.

He added that producers “used to sell 100,000 copies in the market and today they are not able to sell 5,000 copies.”

He however stated that they had learnt their lessons and wished the young producers would listen to advice.

ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama lists bills he foots since 2017
Mahama replies Dame
Akufo-Addo slams SC critics
Meet the Labour MP providing oversight over UK exchequer
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Foreign leaders banned from attending with private jets
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges