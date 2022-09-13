Today in History: I helped kill Ghana movie industry- Socrate Safo

Movie producer, Socrate Safo

Socrate Safo in 2018 made an assertion that raised eyebrows from social media users.

According to the movie producer, he was part of the reason, the movie industry collapsed.



Read the full story originally published on December 1, 2019, by starrfmonline.com.



Movie producer and board member of Zylofon Art Fund Socrates Sarfo has claimed that he contributed to the demise of the movie industry.



Local movie producers say the Ghanaian movie industry has seen a decline in profit margins over the years.

Speaking on Accra-based Hitz FM the famous producer said: “we gave a film like Ghost tears to GBC and they gave us an advert to advertise our new movie. Instead of going to pay for it, we thought it was cheaper for us, we were so smart that we were outsmarting the TV stations, so they will give us advertisements and give us money and advertise our new movie, that was what we did and everybody jumped on it and what happened? the TV stations started owning the films”.



He added that producers “used to sell 100,000 copies in the market and today they are not able to sell 5,000 copies.”



He however stated that they had learnt their lessons and wished the young producers would listen to advice.



ADA/BOG