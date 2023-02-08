Today in History: I wasn’t slapped, kicked out by my husband – Akua Amoakowaa

Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah was the Managing Director of Angel TV

Amidst rumours that her husband once maltreated her by kicking her out of Angel TV premises, Akua Amoakowa praised her ex-partner for being a gentleman. The story was reported on February 8, 2022.

Read the details below.



The embattled wife of popular business mogul Dr. Kweku Oteng, Akua Amoakowa, has shot down rumours that she was slapped and forcefully ousted from Angel TV premises by her husband.



She explained that her husband is a complete gentleman who would do no such thing.



Earlier, there were claims that Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah who is the 4th wife of the Angel Group of Companies founder, had lost her Managing Director of Angel TV position over claims of infidelity.

It was reported that Akua Amoakowaa was forced out of her office amidst beatings from her husband in the full glare of other staff members.



But responding to these claims, she stated during a discussion with Caleb Nii Boye on Starr FM's Starr Showbiz: “It’s never true. You see me as a calm person but I’m not soft. I’m not soft at all and my husband is too much of a gentleman to slap me.”



In the interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Akua who has been separated from her husband for more than a year now stated that she has zero intentions of either going back to her marriage or finding another man.



“I’m single and not ready to mingle. I don’t have time. I’m focused on making money now. If you have a business proposal that you want to bring on board, fine. Nothing short of that, I don’t have time. I’m done with marriage for now. At least, for the next five years.”