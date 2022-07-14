Today in History: I will never marry a poor man – Salma Mumin

Actress turned producer, Salma Mumin

On July 14, 2016, actress Salma Mumin emphasised that she would not date a poor man.

According to the actress in an interview with Nii Boye on Radio GIJ’s ‘Weekend Train, she wouldn't want to work hard for her man to sit at home.



Read the full story originally published on July 14, 2016.



Actress and producer Salma Mumin has said that she will never marry a poor man.



This information was revealed when she was interviewed by Nii Boye on Radio GIJ’s ‘Weekend Train’.



Salma Mumin revealed that she is very single but not ready to mingle. She said she wants to concentrate on her production company, Salma Pictures.

The actress-turned-producer said though every man is a man, she didn’t have room in her life for a poor man. She said, “No, I won’t [marry a poor man]. You need to work hard. Because I’m working hard, and I don’t need me a man to come and sit at home for me to work and put food on the table. We both have to work and support our family.”



The producer of the hit movie ‘No Man’s Land’ promised fans bigger things. Salma Mumin is the CEO of Salma Pictures and as an actress, she has featured in several movies including, ‘The Will’, ‘Happy Death Day’, ‘Seduction’, and ‘Passion and Soul’.







ADA/BOG