Today in History: May thunder fire me If I leave you – John Dumelo assures wife

John Dumelo Wedding New John Dumelo on his wedding day

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On May 13, 2019, John Dumelo partnered with KiDi to perform his hit song, “Thunder” on his wedding day with his wife, Gifty Mawunya.

During the wedding ceremony, John Dumelo who was glowing assured his wife by singing the lyrics of the popular song then “If I leave you, may thunder fire me.”

Read the full story originally published on May 13, 2019 by peacefmonline.com.

John Dumelo’s white wedding with his wife, Gifty Mawuenya is one of the best celebrity weddings in Ghana judging from videos and photos that have flooded social media.

One of Ghana’s young and talented musicians, Kidi was there and he never disappointed the invited guests during the ceremony which was held at the Royal Senchi Hotel on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

John Dumelo partnered with KiDi and performed his hit song, “Thunder” and as the song goes, John assured his wife by saying that thunder should fire him if he dares leave her.

He said to his wife, “May thunder fire me if I leave you”! And this is enough assurance that John Dumelo is ever ready to be through thin and thick with Gifty Mawuenya.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
