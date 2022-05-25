Today in History: Men who beat their partners need heavyweight boxer in a ring – Stacy Amoateng

Stacey graced in a beautiful blue dress

Stacy Amoateng, in 2017, expressed her disgust over the fact that women are abused by men who claim they love them.

According to the TV presenter, women should use their voices anytime they think they are being abused since that is the only way to overcome the domestic violence canker.



Read the full story originally published onMay 25, 2017 by asempanews.com.



Television personality Stacy Amoateng has spit fire on men who abuse their partners in the name of love.



According to the former ‘Music Music’ host, love is beautiful and no one should get abused or maltreated as a reward.



She angrily expressed her disgust over the fact that women are abused by men who claim they love them. Stacy has thus urged women to continue to voice out anytime they are abused since that is the only way to overcome the domestic violence canker.

“I remain disgusted every time I hear of abuse against women. Women are abused physically, emotionally, and verbally by men who claimed to love them.



“The few ones who can come out and speak up are judged and called names. Love is beautiful. No one should love and get abuse as a medal.



“Anyone who abuses his partner doesn't deserve love but a heavyweight fighter in a boxing ring. Women let's continue to speak up.



“Let's continue to support each because when your spirit is walked on you are just as good as a corpse. Let's all Support the Luv Project to help empower women and young girls against Abuse” she said.