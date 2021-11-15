Today in History: My headgear is my crown - Kojo Antwi

Ghanaian artiste, Kojo Antwi

Kojo Antwi shared in 2016 that his headgear is his crown, but others choose to call it his scarf.

He made this known in an interview with Kojo Preko Dankwa on Kasapa 102.5FM.



The Music Maestro, Kojo Antwi has described the traditional headgear he wears every time as his crown, saying it is very dear to him.



“My headgear is my crown, others call it scarf, but I call mine crown because I have to define it for myself.”

Speaking with Kojo Preko Dankwa, host of Kasapa Entertainment on Kasapa 102.5FM, the music man disclosed on the ‘Personality Chat’ segment that his ‘crown’ identifies his brand as a Ghanaian artiste.



When asked by the host why he is still relevant in the Music scene though other legends have failed to dominate in their career, he said “I thank God for that since dominance in the industry didn’t occur just overnight, it took a longer time. When I started music with my group members, we saw ourselves as Rastafarians because of the hairstyle at that time but we never practiced Rastafarianism because we had different mindset, we did ours differently so we give glory to God because it wasn’t by our will.”



Kojo Antwi, is an Afro pop, highlife and reggae musical artist. He has 22 albums to his credit, with “Tom & Jerry” being one of his successful singles in Ghana and Africa at large.



Antwi has received the West Africa Tourism Award, All Africa Music Awards, Kora Award, and the Our Music Award.