Today in History: Nayas marries 'German borga' at a private ceremony

Actress Nayas receiving the ring from her husband

On September 20, 2019, filmmaker Nayas got married in Ghana. The ceremony was attended by some persons in the showbiz industry.

Read the full story as published on GhanaWeb below.



Kumawood actress, Gladys Boaku, popularly known as Nayas has secretly tied the knot with her newfound love at a beautiful traditional wedding.



According to a post by blogger ZionFelix on his Instagram page, the man is a German borga who flew down to marry the actress.



The wedding which is happening today Friday, September 20, 2019, was attended by many movie stars and entertainers.



Among those spotted at the wedding were Pamela Odame Watara, Brother Sammy, among others.

The actress months ago stormed the studios of Adom FM to lash musician Ernest Owusu for denying her publicly.



A furious Nayas, who is a producer and actress, stormed the station with a hidden cane and attacked the gospel musician.



Ernest Opoku had admitted in a previous interview of making a mistake by having an affair with the actress which resulted in a pregnancy.



