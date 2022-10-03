Today in History: Ofori Amponsah broke my virginity when I was a teenager – Aisha Modi

Aisha Modi discloses who broke her virginity

Music producer, Aisha Modi, in a 2020 interview with Delay disclosed that she had her virginity broken by Highlife musician, Ofori Amponsah.

Read the full story originally published on October 3, 2020, by peacefmonline.com.



Popular Ghanaian music producer and staunch supporter of Stonebwoy, Aisha Modi has opened up about her life.



In an interview with Delay, Aisha Modi disclosed that she got married to Ghanaian highlife musician Ofori Amponsah at the age of 18.



According to her, the musician was her first boyfriend and the one who broke her virginity.



However, their marriage crashed in 2012 after a certain Linda came in the picture.

Aisha Modi, aka she Loves Stonebwoy went on to reveal that she has a 16-year-old child with Ofori Amponsah.



“I got married to Ofori Amponsah at age 18 when I had my first child who is currently 16 years. This marriage lasted for a few years and after that, we reunited as friends and I also helped him on a few of his projects," she said.



"I have known Ofori Amponsah for almost 17 years. He is my first boyfriend who broke my virginity so we have a great bond. We are currently good friends.”



ADA/BB