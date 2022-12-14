Today in History: 'Sarkodie is being hypocritical, doesn’t want to attack his paymasters' – A Plus

Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus)

Sarkodie's posture towards the Akufo-Addo government became a topic for discussion with Kwame A Plus joining the chorus of criticisms leveled against the rapper.

Below is the story as published on GhanaWeb on December 12, 2021.



Kwame A Plus, musician and political activist, has said, Sarkodie has deliberately refused to attack the Akufo-Addo-led government over current hardships.



Sarkodie, on Monday, December 6, 2021, at a time commercial drivers declared a sit-down strike over concerns that the government should reduce the cost of fuel because it is unbearable, tweeted, "the people are going through it !!! We always do !!! All we ask for is the right environment to hustle/ be productive…"



The tweet caught the attention of social media users with some claiming that the rapper is one of the entertainers who campaigned for the NPP to retain power in the 2020 election.



In a reaction on Metro TV’s ‘One on One’ programme, A Plus told the host, Bridget Otoo that the hiplife musician and rapper is just being a hypocrite.



“That guy is just being hypocritical and if he can’t go straight to Akufo-Addo, I will go straight to him…,” he said.

When asked what he makes of Sarkodie’s inability to call out the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government like he did to the John Dramani Mahama’s government, A Plus said it is because the musician does not want to offend his paymasters.



“He doesn’t want to attack his paymasters. He is enjoying from them so, he scared to tell them the truth,” A Plus explained.



To him, whenever he approaches the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, he listens than those who sing his praises.



“Akufo-Addo is 77-years-old, he is not a kid. He knows [all the] bootlickers and how he can use them but he [Akufo-Addo] knows how he to use people like Bridget Otoo. Nana Addo can never be angry with me, we learnt from him. He didn’t tell us that one day when he becomes the President [we shouldn’t criticize him]…” he said.



A Plus noted restated that he is the one who introduced Sarkodie to a political campaign at the Labadi beach and he does not regret his actions.



“I put Sarkodie on his first political campaign at the Labadi beach, I put him on Nana Addo’s show…it is not what they want to learn from me but I opened the door for them and I don’t regret…,” he stressed.