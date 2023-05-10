Today in History: You asked McBrown stupid questions – Arnold shreds Nana Yaa Brefo

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo slammed Nana Yaa Brefo over the latter's interview with Nana Ama McBrown when Bishop Bernard Nyarko passed on.

The entertainment journalist had an issue with Nana Yaa Brefo's line of questioning in the 2020 interview.



The story from the said interview was published on GhanaWeb on May 10, 2020, exactly three years today. Read details below.



Journalist and entertainment critic Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has questioned Nana Yaa Brefo’s level of maturity, describing the Adom TV presenter’s posture and line of questioning during her interview with Nana Ama Mcbrown as “very stupid” and “mediocre”.



The vociferous analyst making a submission on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review said Nana Yaa Brefo exhibited gross stupidity by asking the actress irrelevant questions as regards the controversy over actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s demise.



“This interview Nana Yaa Brefo had with Nana Ama Mcbrown and brother of Bernard Nyarko was wrong. It was too wrong. I think that Nana Yaa Brefo should really apologise because the way she handled herself in that interview did not show any professionalism, it didn’t show maturity. It was mediocre. The silly questions she asked…” Asamoah-Baidoo fumed.

Isaac Darko, brother of the late Bernard Nyarko labeled Mcbrown a liar on Friday’s edition of the ‘Badwam’ show. He further mentioned that the actress possesses 'satanic spirit' because the guts with which she tells lies is unparalleled.



The comment was a direct response to claims by some Kumasi-based actors, including Mcbrown that they made several efforts to reach out to Bernard Nyarko when they heard he was indisposed but to no avail.



Mcbrown had said she called the mother of Bernard Nyarko and expressed readiness to support her colleague in diverse ways as he battled for his life.



“It’s a big lie. I hate liars,” said Isaac Darko. “When someone lies, they possess satanic spirit. A person who lies has Satan in him because Satan is a liar.”



Having been told about the remarks, Mcbrown called producers of the show to respond to the remarks.

“What is Bishop Nyarko’s phone number,” Nana Yaa Brefo asked after exchanging pleasantries with Mcbrown.



“You are a journalist, if you ask me such a question I won’t answer because it’s not a relevant question first of all,” Mcbrown retorted.



While narrating how she contacted the deceased’s mother, Mcbrown called for calm saying “Bishop was a man of peace so to have all these brouhaha when he is no more is worrying.”



When the issue was tabled for discussion, Asamoah-Baidoo posited that Mcbrown’s composure and responses to the questions is worth commendable.



He said: “Big ups to Nana Ama Mcbrown. The level of maturity and tolerance she showed in that interview, I doff my heart to her. I think she's the best. I don’t think any of us here could have tolerated that nonsense the lady put up... She asked very stupid questions.

"She asked if Mcbrown had Bishop’s number. If she doesn’t have his number and so what? Then she asked her if she’d attend the one week commemoration, if she’d attend the funeral. What kind of stupidity is that?”



Bernard Nyarko died on Saturday, May 2 after battling with ‘unknown’ illness.







