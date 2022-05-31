Today in History: You're not my type - Wisa replies Rosemond Brown

Ghanaian artiste, Wisa Greid

On May 31, 2022, Wisa Greid shared a post saying Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, isn’t the type of woman he wishes to date.

The artiste’s comment follows a video that circulated on social media of the socialites claiming the actor has also been going about telling people she is his girlfriend.



Read the full story originally published on May 31, 2018 by browngh.com.



Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Wisa Greid, has responded to Rosemond Brown's accusations leveled against him.



Browngh.com earlier reported that Rosemond Brown, in a self-recorded video on Instagram claimed that Wisa goes around telling people that she( Rosemond Brown)is his girlfriend.



Wisa has debunked such claims and came hard at her asking her not to flatter herself. According to the ' ekiki me' hit maker, Rosemond Brown is not his type and he is even surprised that she is making such an unnecessary allegation against him .



"Am even shocked this Rosemond lady is saying I'm in love with her. I'm a cool guy and I respect myself, she's not the type of girl I want."

The embattled hiplife artiste proceeded by saying that nothing has ever happened between them. " I have never said anywhere that I love her, I don't feel anything for her and I don't want her to be my girlfriend either " he added.



The Black Avenue signee added that Rosemond Brown likes 'small boys' and that she can never be her type. This 'fracas' between Rosemond Brown and Wisa Greid looks planned as both are struggling in their respective careers. Social media has now become the cheapest medium for ' hype'.



