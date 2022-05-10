0
Today in History: Yvonne Nelson blocks another celebrity on Twitter

Yvonne Nelson 1 Actress, Yvonne Nelson

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yvonne Nelson in May 2015 blocked her close friend, Wanlov Kubolor for reasons best known to her and have still not been disclosed in 2022.

The news which was reported by yfmghana.com asserted that the artiste who was unfazed after Yvonne blocked him took to social media to share that he was listening to ‘On my block’ by Scarface.

Read the full story originally published on May 10, 2015 by yfmghana.com.

Eccentric rapper, Wanlov Kubolor of FOKN Bois fame has been blocked by #DumsorMustStop campaigner, Yvonne Nelson on Twitter.

No one knows what triggered the block because photos are showing the two partying not long ago on Yvonne’s birthday.

Wanlov who is not moved by Yvonne's action tweeted a screenshot with the caption, "#ListeningTo: #OnMyBlock by #Scarface." Wanlov, later on, tweeted "Becca wey like e go pain me...coz she's the one".

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
